It's time to make Labor Day weekend plans

Just a few more days remain until the three-day weekend. Here are a few ideas on how to top off summer.

🎣 Have a lake day — Go camping at Beaver Lake, take a walk or bike ride around Lake Fayetteville or go fishing at Lake Atalanta.

✈️ Get in on a last-minute beach trip — Head out of XNA at 7pm Friday and spend the weekend in Destin/Fort Walton Beach in Florida. You'll be back by 6pm Monday and won't even need to take a day off work.

Round-trip, nonstop flights were $429 as of Monday.

🤿 Go for a swim — NWA's outdoor public pools close after Labor Day. Check out the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville, Rogers Aquatics Center, Springdale Aquatic Center and Fayetteville's Wilson Park Pool before it's too late.