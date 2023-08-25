2 hours ago - Things to Do

Your NWA weekend plans: Black-owned business fair, baseball game and more

Alex Golden
Illustration of posters and flyers with emojis on them, stapled to a telephone pole.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🛍 Black-owned NWA Business Expo — Stop by the Fayetteville Town Center on Saturday and shop Black-owned businesses.

⚾️ Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers — Catch some Class AA minor league baseball at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

  • 7pm today, 6pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday. Get tickets at $8-$16.

🎤 Cabernet — See a "mistcast" version of cabernet where performers play parts they normally wouldn't play in "The Cabernet that Goes Wrong" at The Medium in Springdale.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more