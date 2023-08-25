2 hours ago - Things to Do
Your NWA weekend plans: Black-owned business fair, baseball game and more
🛍 Black-owned NWA Business Expo — Stop by the Fayetteville Town Center on Saturday and shop Black-owned businesses.
⚾️ Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers — Catch some Class AA minor league baseball at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
- 7pm today, 6pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday. Get tickets at $8-$16.
🎤 Cabernet — See a "mistcast" version of cabernet where performers play parts they normally wouldn't play in "The Cabernet that Goes Wrong" at The Medium in Springdale.
- 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday. Get tickets for $5.
