Axios NWA does: Fried-egg myth cracked
Worth here with an installment of our experiential reporting.
As a boy I was struck by the phrase, "It's hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk."
- What a visual it conjured.
- But I never actually tried.
My scientific self struggled with my inner child as I set out to check this myth.
- "Crack it!" one said.
- "Take notes," said the other.
The set up: At 3:30pm, I went to a parking lot paved in asphalt to ensure the hottest surface. It was 98 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees.
- My surface thermometer registered the spot at 151 degrees.
- I used a Mason jar ring to contain the mess and, optimistically, took a spatula.
The egg had 7 minutes in direct sunlight, on a surface too hot to sit on.
The verdict: Nada. There's egg on my face, so to speak.
- The frying pan I use typically gets to about 350 degrees so my test didn't stand a chance.
Yes, but: My boyhood self still believes it's possible. I can't help thinking that maybe I picked a day and time that wasn't hellish enough.
- Maybe someplace out West …
The bottom line: Just because it won't fry an egg, the sidewalk is not safe for dogs' paws, writes Axios Atlanta's Kristal Dixon.
- The full extent of Fido's injuries could appear after returning home — or even a day after a walk, one vet told Kristal.
