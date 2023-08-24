Unvaccinated kindergarteners on the rise in Arkansas

Data: CDC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

2.5% of kindergartners across Arkansans were granted exemptions to required vaccines as of the school year ending in 2022, compared to 0.9% in 2012.

Why it matters: Vaccinations reduce the spread of childhood illnesses — some potentially fatal — that once plagued the country, such as polio.

Children are generally required to get a number of vaccinations before attending public school; however, exemptions can be given for both medical and nonmedical reasons, such as religious or philosophical objections.

Studies have found an increased risk of infection from vaccine-preventable diseases among exempt children.

Driving the news: COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for young children attending public school anywhere in the U.S., but it appears that vaccine skepticism is swelling among a relatively small but growing number of parents — though that trend certainly existed before the pandemic.

By the numbers: The nationwide median kindergarten vaccination exemption rate was rising even before COVID-19, up from 1.4% in 2012 and 2.6% in 2019.

It has stayed at 2.5% or higher since 2020, coming in at 2.7% in 2022, the latest year for which data is available.

Zoom in: As of 2022, Idaho (9.8%), Utah (7.4%) and Oregon (7%) had the highest median kindergarten vaccination exemption rates.

Mississippi, New York and West Virginia were tied for the lowest, at 0.1%.

Between the lines: Even as the kindergarten vaccine exemption rate ticks up, Americans as a whole are overwhelmingly supportive of childhood vaccinations, per a recent Pew survey.

When it comes to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot, 88% of Americans said the benefits outweigh the risks, compared to 10% who feel the opposite.

"The share expressing confidence in the value of MMR vaccines is identical to the share who said this in 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak," per Pew.

Yes, but: Just 70% of Americans now say healthy kids should be vaccinated as a requirement to attend public school, Pew found — down from 82% in the prepandemic era.

While Democratic support for vaccine requirements held steady at around 85% between pre- and post-pandemic years, Republican support took a remarkable nosedive, falling from 79% in 2019 to 57% in 2023.

Put another way, the overall decline in support for vaccination requirements is being driven almost entirely by Republicans.

The bottom line: We'd like to see further research before definitively saying that skepticism around the COVID shots is leading to higher childhood vaccination exemption rates, but it sure seems that way.