35 mins ago - Politics

The Agenda: What Northwest Arkansas city councils are voting on this week

Alex Golden

Rogers City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Three of NWA's largest cities have their regular city council meetings tonight. Here's a preview of what they plan to do.

Bentonville will vote on:

  • A $642,262 contract with Milestone Construction for renovations of Town Branch Park.

Rogers will vote on:

  • Accepting a $141,545 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to pay for nine CPR machines for the Fire Department. The city will contribute $14,155.

Springdale will vote on:

  • Spending up to $97,816 on improvements and repairs to the Arkansas Missouri Railroad crossing on Randall Wobbe Lane.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.

