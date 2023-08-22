35 mins ago - Politics
The Agenda: What Northwest Arkansas city councils are voting on this week
Three of NWA's largest cities have their regular city council meetings tonight. Here's a preview of what they plan to do.
Bentonville will vote on:
- A $642,262 contract with Milestone Construction for renovations of Town Branch Park.
Rogers will vote on:
- Accepting a $141,545 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to pay for nine CPR machines for the Fire Department. The city will contribute $14,155.
Springdale will vote on:
- Spending up to $97,816 on improvements and repairs to the Arkansas Missouri Railroad crossing on Randall Wobbe Lane.
Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.
