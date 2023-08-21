2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Fayetteville's City Park is the place for food and fun

Worth Sparkman
A photo of a cheeseburger in a paper boat.

Perfect for a post-ride bite. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

There's something wondrous about converting a disused industrial site to a place where people gather for merriment.

The setup: Located in a semi-residential, semi-commercial part of Fayetteville, the restaurant uses the guts of a former AT&T truck depot. All dining is open air, with alcohol served from an added shipping container.

  • The lot backs up to Scull Creek, parallel to the Razorback Greenway, so it's accessible by truck, bike or foot.

The food: Tacos and burgers dominate the menu — disparate-but-simple fare.

  • I had a cheeseburger with grilled onions ($7.50); my wife, a fried-shrimp taco ($6) and veggie taco ($4.50).
  • We split pimento cheese with chips ($7).

🎯 The verdict: The burger was what a burger ought to be — salty, smashed and fast. My only regret was getting a single because I was especially hungry.

  • The cheese was cold and thick, which is fine, but the chips were brittle.
  • The prize of the evening was the shrimp taco, with two sauce-covered thumbs up. The veggie variety was good, if you're into that sort of thing.

🥤Check it out: Sunday-Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am-11pm. Drive or take the Razorback Greenway.

