Fayetteville's City Park is the place for food and fun

There's something wondrous about converting a disused industrial site to a place where people gather for merriment.

City Park is a great example.

And there are added points for tapping into local history; its name being borrowed from the original City Park, aka Wilson Park.

The setup: Located in a semi-residential, semi-commercial part of Fayetteville, the restaurant uses the guts of a former AT&T truck depot. All dining is open air, with alcohol served from an added shipping container.

The lot backs up to Scull Creek, parallel to the Razorback Greenway, so it's accessible by truck, bike or foot.

The food: Tacos and burgers dominate the menu — disparate-but-simple fare.

I had a cheeseburger with grilled onions ($7.50); my wife, a fried-shrimp taco ($6) and veggie taco ($4.50).

We split pimento cheese with chips ($7).

🎯 The verdict: The burger was what a burger ought to be — salty, smashed and fast. My only regret was getting a single because I was especially hungry.

The cheese was cold and thick, which is fine, but the chips were brittle.

The prize of the evening was the shrimp taco, with two sauce-covered thumbs up. The veggie variety was good, if you're into that sort of thing.

🥤Check it out: Sunday-Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am-11pm. Drive or take the Razorback Greenway.