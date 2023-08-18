See a thriller — "Dial M for Murder" is on stage at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. It's an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film about a man who plans to kill his wife for her money.

Showtime is 7:30pm today, and 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets at $49-$69; some $10 tickets are available for people under 30.

Jam out — It's not too late to get tickets to see Beck and Phoenix tonight or Sam Hunt on Sunday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

Tickets for Beck and Phoenix start at $31.

Tickets for Sam Hunt start at $35.

Soar! — The annual SOAR festival takes off this weekend, featuring tethered-balloon rides, helicopter rides, a kid zone and live music.