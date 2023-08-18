35 mins ago - Things to Do
Your NWA weekend plans: A thriller on stage
See a thriller — "Dial M for Murder" is on stage at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. It's an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film about a man who plans to kill his wife for her money.
- Showtime is 7:30pm today, and 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets at $49-$69; some $10 tickets are available for people under 30.
Jam out — It's not too late to get tickets to see Beck and Phoenix tonight or Sam Hunt on Sunday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.
Soar! — The annual SOAR festival takes off this weekend, featuring tethered-balloon rides, helicopter rides, a kid zone and live music.
- Hours are 5-10pm today and noon-10pm Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Get two-day tickets for $25 ($8 for kids ages 3-10).
