Pandemic migration boosted Northwest Arkansas income

Source: Economic Innovation Group/Map: Axios Visuals

Migration into Northwest Arkansas from 2020 to 2021 caused a $197.4 million rise in adjusted gross income across Benton County, and a $50.4 million increase in Washington County.

The findings come by way of a new analysis of tax data from the Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan think tank.

The big picture: When millions of Americans rethought their living situations during the COVID-19 pandemic, their moves changed the geography of where money is made in the U.S.

The analysis quantifies why some of America's biggest cities are struggling to rebuild their economies post-pandemic.

Not only did people leave the biggest cities, but those who left had disproportionately high incomes — meaning the hit to the local economies was larger than migration numbers alone might imply.

Why it matters: In some areas, income taxes are a major source of municipal revenue.

But even places that don't have a local income tax depend on residents' incomes to support the local housing market, retail sales and the tax base.

What they're saying: "The scale of urban income flight is a lot larger than I thought it would be," said Connor O'Brien, who conducted the analysis at EIG.

"It's very likely that the last couple of years in superstar cities, high earners have become more mobile, while everyone else has been stuck."

What's next: The data only runs through 2021 — but, based on other evidence, the trends may have eased but not reversed, O'Brien said.