Arkansas and Ontario look to triple trade
About 100 attendees convened at The Momentary in Bentonville on Monday to kick off a two-day trade mission between the province of Ontario, Canada and Arkansas.
Why it matters: The areas already swap about $2.3 billion of trade each year, and organizers hope to roughly triple that number by 2027.
- More than 100,000 jobs — 70,000 in Arkansas and about 35,000 in Canada — are supported by the annual trade, organizers said.
Context: The mission is an opportunity for leaders from both areas to develop relationships and consider new ways to increase trade and investment.
- Academics, investors, business and civic leaders attended, along with six entrepreneurs from the Ontario region.
- The Arkansas World Trade Center and the University of Arkansas helped organize the event.
Key takeaways:
- Ontario grew a $25 billion electric-vehicle industry in 2.5 years by making itself more affordable for businesses, Victor Fedeli, the province's minister of economic development, job creation and trade told Axios.
- 94% of Ontario's energy is "green," which helped attract the industry.
- The first step to increasing trade between locations is simply figuring out how to buy more from each other, Fedeli said.
What's next: Meetings continue today with potential investors and six Canadian entrepreneurs.
- Organizers said they plan to take an Arkansas delegation to Ontario by the end of the year.
