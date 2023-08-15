Arkansas and Ontario look to triple trade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Matthew Waller (left), dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business, talks with Victor Fedeli, Canada's minister of economic development, job creation and trade. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

About 100 attendees convened at The Momentary in Bentonville on Monday to kick off a two-day trade mission between the province of Ontario, Canada and Arkansas.

Why it matters: The areas already swap about $2.3 billion of trade each year, and organizers hope to roughly triple that number by 2027.

More than 100,000 jobs — 70,000 in Arkansas and about 35,000 in Canada — are supported by the annual trade, organizers said.

Context: The mission is an opportunity for leaders from both areas to develop relationships and consider new ways to increase trade and investment.

Academics, investors, business and civic leaders attended, along with six entrepreneurs from the Ontario region.

The Arkansas World Trade Center and the University of Arkansas helped organize the event.

Key takeaways:

Ontario grew a $25 billion electric-vehicle industry in 2.5 years by making itself more affordable for businesses, Victor Fedeli, the province's minister of economic development, job creation and trade told Axios.

94% of Ontario's energy is "green," which helped attract the industry.

The first step to increasing trade between locations is simply figuring out how to buy more from each other, Fedeli said.

What's next: Meetings continue today with potential investors and six Canadian entrepreneurs.

Organizers said they plan to take an Arkansas delegation to Ontario by the end of the year.

