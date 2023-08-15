41 mins ago - Politics
The Agenda: Fayetteville to vote on shelter grant
The Fayetteville City Council will meet tonight. They plan to vote on:
- Accepting a $25,000 grant from NWA nonprofit Excellerate Foundation to the city's Shelter Assistance From Extreme Weather program that provides emergency shelter/beds for people experiencing homelessness during severe weather.
- Paying $50,000 to a Fayetteville resident for water damage to their home after a city water main break in 2021.
Go to the meeting: 5:30pm at City Hall or online.
