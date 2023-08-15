41 mins ago - Politics

The Agenda: Fayetteville to vote on shelter grant

Alex Golden
Fayetteville City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council will meet tonight. They plan to vote on:

  • Accepting a $25,000 grant from NWA nonprofit Excellerate Foundation to the city's Shelter Assistance From Extreme Weather program that provides emergency shelter/beds for people experiencing homelessness during severe weather.
  • Paying $50,000 to a Fayetteville resident for water damage to their home after a city water main break in 2021.

Go to the meeting: 5:30pm at City Hall or online.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more