Bentonville Moves focuses on awareness
Bentonville Moves, a coalition formed by the community to engage the public with the city's master bike and pedestrian plan, now has some formal guidelines for how to do that.
Driving the news: The group recently released survey results indicating that the vast majority of residents support the city's transportation infrastructure plans.
Yes, but: Most respondents did not realize the city had adopted the 216-page master plan in 2021, so the coalition wants to help communicate that to the public, its manager, Jessica Pearson, told Axios.
- Road closures and development projects in the area are "part of a broader plan, and they're not one-off and reactive. They're proactive," she said. "Together, they're going to create a more connected and safer community for all types of users of our streets."
What they found: The group recommended that public messaging include stressing the additional sidewalks, protected bike lanes and greenways.
- "Good infrastructure doesn't leave bike riders, drivers or pedestrians to navigate incomplete connections that force everyone into unsafe and confusing situations," the survey's summary reads.
- While the coalition and the plan support safe infrastructure for "active transportation" like walking or biking, the goal is not to discourage people who usually drive from driving, Pearson said.
