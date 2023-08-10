Bentonville Moves focuses on awareness

Bentonville Moves, a coalition formed by the community to engage the public with the city's master bike and pedestrian plan, now has some formal guidelines for how to do that.

Driving the news: The group recently released survey results indicating that the vast majority of residents support the city's transportation infrastructure plans.

Yes, but: Most respondents did not realize the city had adopted the 216-page master plan in 2021, so the coalition wants to help communicate that to the public, its manager, Jessica Pearson, told Axios.

Road closures and development projects in the area are "part of a broader plan, and they're not one-off and reactive. They're proactive," she said. "Together, they're going to create a more connected and safer community for all types of users of our streets."

What they found: The group recommended that public messaging include stressing the additional sidewalks, protected bike lanes and greenways.