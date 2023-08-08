Share on email (opens in new window)

Bentonville will vote on:

Adding a staff engineer position to Bentonville Water Utilities. The position is needed because of an increase in new development and future city projects, according to city documents. The new position will cost $48,813 for the remainder of 2023.

Rogers will vote on:

Accepting a $1.67 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the taxiway lighting and airfield electrical vault reconstruction project at the Rogers Executive Airport and entering into a contract with Rick McGinty Company, Inc. for the work.

Springdale will vote on:

A $16,050 contract with CEI Engineering Design for design services to expand Bluff Cemetery.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.