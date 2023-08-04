What to do this weekend in NWA

Share on email (opens in new window)

🏫 Bentonville First Friday — This month's festival theme is "back to school." The free, family-friendly event features vendors, food trucks and entertainment today on the downtown square. Hours are 11am-9pm.

🍇 Tontitown Grape Festival — The tradition continues with spaghetti dinners, a carnival, and an arts and crafts fair. Festivities start at 1pm today and 7am Saturday.

😂 Catch a comedy night — Matthew Broussard will be at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Showtimes are 6:45pm today, and 6:30pm and 9:15pm Saturday. Get tickets for $18.