What we're sipping: New beer in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made a little makeshift flight at Mad Rooster Beer Co. in south Fayetteville.

What happened: I got the variety pack — a barleywine (Hens on Parade), a blonde ale (Yellow Feathers) and a black IPA (Sumatra). I particularly thought the Yellow Feathers was a smooth, light beer made for easy sipping. It's a solid pick for those unsure where to start.

The scene: The space has indoor and outdoor seating, and it's ideal for casual beers for those who don't want the busy vibes of Dickson Street, yet don't want to leave town.

When and where: 2-10pm Monday-Thursday, 2-11pm Friday-Saturday and 11am-9pm Sunday at 1107 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville.