👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️ See a play — "It Shoulda Been You" is on stage at Victory Theater in downtown Rogers. A bride and groom with families from different religions have a wedding in this musical.

Showtimes include 8pm today and Saturday, and 2pm Sunday. Get tickets for $25.

🎸 Catch a concert — Tickets remain to see Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker tonight at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion or Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER on Saturday.

🏝 Go to a festival — The Stroll the Atolls Festival celebrates diversity of Pacific Island cultures with traditional food, music and crafts.