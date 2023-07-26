Data: BLS; Map: Axios Visuals

Arkansas is among several states seeing new lows in unemployment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What's happening: Seventeen states in June saw jobless rates hit record lows or hold at a previous low; 14 others have unemployment rates hovering 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points above all-time lows.

Why it matters: Labor market boom times are supporting local economies, with parts of the country experiencing tighter conditions than some residents have seen in their lifetimes, writes Axios' Courtenay Brown.

By the numbers: Arkansas is tied for 12th-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.6%. New Hampshire and South Dakota are tied for No. 1 at 1.8%.

Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 5.4%.

The intrigue: The strong labor market conditions may be politically awkward for red-state politicians who are touting big job gains and have also criticized the state of the economy under the Biden administration, Courtenay writes.