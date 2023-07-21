1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Northwest Arkansas: Mess Fest, a jazz concert and more

July's coming to a close, but there's plenty of summer left. Get out there and enjoy it:

🧢 Boys of summer — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals continue a four-game series with the Tulsa Drillers that started Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

  • Friday, 7pm, plus fireworks. Tickets from $10.
  • Saturday, 6pm, Vinnie Pasquantino bobblehead given to first 1,500 fans. Tickets from $9.
  • Family Sunday, 2pm with $1 hot dogs. Tickets from $8.

🎈 Mess Fest — The third annual opportunity for kids to just get messy — slime, foam, shaving cream — you name it. Outside at Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville.

  • Saturday, 10am-1pm. Free.

🎷 Jazzy — The 10-piece Fayetteville Jazz Collective headlines a show at Crystal Bridges' North Forest in Bentonville.

  • Saturday, 7pm. Tickets from $16 for members; $20 for nonmembers.
