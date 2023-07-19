👋 Southern bureau chief Michael Graff here.

I have the pleasure of working with seven Axios Local cities stretching from Northwest Arkansas to Richmond. Nearly every day, I learn of a new idea that pops up in one city that could be exported to others.

Why it matters: The places in our region are, for the most part, experiencing a shared moment of growth and prosperity, as the nation's economy shifts south. We're sharing some of the same pains, too, from housing affordability to infrastructure.

What's happening: A city is only as great as its people and their solutions. So I'm kicking off an occasional series, sharing the ideas and notes from recent Axios Local reporting. Maybe they'll provide a spark for you or someone in your hometown.

🤝 No place knows the benefits of regional partnerships like Northwest Arkansas. Axios' Worth Sparkman highlighted an effort to make the 100-or-so-mile stretch from NWA to Tulsa a "super region," and it was one of our most-read stories of that week.

🚵 A NWA-based startup makes portable bike stands for cyclists who need to make repairs on the go.

🏡 A Charlotte-based tech startup that makes it easier to get your house painted closed up a $4 million funding round.

🤖 At least three Richmond restaurants now have robot servers.

🎓 In Raleigh, N.C. State is building an "innovation district" with lab and office spaces, and potentially housing options, on its Centennial campus.

⛽ In a controversial effort, Atlanta may require gas station owners to install cameras on their pumps.

And one "oops" to go: Because no region — and certainly not this region — is ever perfect … Virginia state lawmakers forgot to renew an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday. Oops.