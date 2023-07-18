Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s presidential campaign raised about $743,000 since it launched in April the campaign said Friday.

After factoring in spending, the campaign has more than $500,000 on hand.

Yes, but: Other GOP candidates have raised much more during the April-June period:

Former President Trump has raised $35 million, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about $20 million and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley about $7.9 million.

Context: There are 12 GOP candidates seeking the nation's top office. Hutchinson has consistently polled at about 1% since his bid began.

Flashback: Hutchinson has been a vocal critic of Trump, repeatedly saying the man should not be the next president.

The bottom line: Hutchinson has received donations from 6,444 people, far short of the 40,000 needed to qualify for the first primary debate next month.

What he's saying: "While the Republican National Committee has chosen to place an arbitrary number of donors on the qualification for the debate stage, I am energized by the outpouring of support from Americans, especially in the last 13 days," Hutchinson said in a news release.