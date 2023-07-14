Arkansas education department passes system emergency voucher rules
The State Board of Education greenlit emergency rules for Arkansas' school voucher program on Thursday, the Arkansas Advocate reports.
- Yes, but: The rules won't go into effect unless approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council next week.
The big picture: Implementation of the state's sweeping education law — LEARNS — is being stalled by a lawsuit claiming the lack of a separate vote on an emergency clause means the act isn't yet law.
- Regardless, the act becomes law on Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, a group known as Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is seeking a repeal of the LEARNS Act by referendum on the November 2024 ballot.
Details: The Education Freedom Account program created under LEARNS is essentially a voucher system that allows up to 90% of the public money to be diverted from the public school where a child is assigned to the school where they actually attend — whether it be public, private or homeschool.
- Funding for the 2023-24 school year will be about $6,660 per child, according to the Department of Education.
Between the lines: The emergency rules will be replaced by permanent ones, which the board will release for public comment in the coming weeks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
By the numbers: About 3,300 applications have been submitted for students to participate in the voucher program, and about 1,900 have been approved.
What's next: Applications for the Education Freedom Account system are being accepted through Aug. 1. Applications received after that date will be approved based on funding.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.