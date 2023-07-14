Arkansas education department passes system emergency voucher rules

The State Board of Education greenlit emergency rules for Arkansas' school voucher program on Thursday, the Arkansas Advocate reports.

Yes, but: The rules won't go into effect unless approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council next week.

The big picture: Implementation of the state's sweeping education law — LEARNS — is being stalled by a lawsuit claiming the lack of a separate vote on an emergency clause means the act isn't yet law.

Regardless, the act becomes law on Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, a group known as Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is seeking a repeal of the LEARNS Act by referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

Details: The Education Freedom Account program created under LEARNS is essentially a voucher system that allows up to 90% of the public money to be diverted from the public school where a child is assigned to the school where they actually attend — whether it be public, private or homeschool.

Funding for the 2023-24 school year will be about $6,660 per child, according to the Department of Education.

Between the lines: The emergency rules will be replaced by permanent ones, which the board will release for public comment in the coming weeks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

By the numbers: About 3,300 applications have been submitted for students to participate in the voucher program, and about 1,900 have been approved.

What's next: Applications for the Education Freedom Account system are being accepted through Aug. 1. Applications received after that date will be approved based on funding.