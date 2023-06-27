2 hours ago - News

The Agenda: On deck for city councils

Alex Golden

Bentonville City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Here's a sneak peek at what your city governments plan to discuss Tuesday night.

Bentonville will vote on:

  • Accepting a $320,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help pay for an update to the city's future land-use plan.
  • Accepting a $213,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation for grooving of the runway at Bentonville Municipal Airport and for a fence extension at Thaden Field, which is part of the airport.

Springdale will vote on:

  • Purchasing land to expand the Bluff Cemetery and accepting a donation of $760,000 from Gary and Robin George to make the purchase.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls.

