2 hours ago - News
The Agenda: On deck for city councils
Here's a sneak peek at what your city governments plan to discuss Tuesday night.
Bentonville will vote on:
- Accepting a $320,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help pay for an update to the city's future land-use plan.
- Accepting a $213,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation for grooving of the runway at Bentonville Municipal Airport and for a fence extension at Thaden Field, which is part of the airport.
Springdale will vote on:
- Purchasing land to expand the Bluff Cemetery and accepting a donation of $760,000 from Gary and Robin George to make the purchase.
Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls.
