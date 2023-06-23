Don't let the heat keep you from getting out this weekend.

Here are a few ideas:

🏳️‍🌈 It's Pride weekend — Festivities start with the trans march and rally at 7pm today at Dickson Street and Block Avenue in Fayetteville. The Northwest Arkansas Pride festival takes place 11am-4:30pm Saturday in downtown Fayetteville, followed by the parade down Dickson Street at 5pm.

🎤 Matchbox Twenty concert — Relive the early 2000s tonight at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. The show starts at 7:30pm. Get tickets.

🎭 Arkansas New Play Festival — Be among the first to see these new plays as they're being fine-tuned. See a schedule of performances at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, The Momentary in Bentonville and at the Medium in Springdale.