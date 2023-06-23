The most expensive ZIP codes in Northwest Arkansas

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

In 2020, buyers left cities in search of cheaper housing. Since then, prices have gone up in the suburbs and rural areas like NWA.

Why it matters: Low inventory and strong demand are driving home prices.

By the numbers: From April 2022 to April 2023, all but a few ZIP codes have seen prices jump.

Areas in Fayetteville were up 5-6% during the year.

Prices for houses in Springdale's 72764 area were up 7.7%.

Postal areas north and west saw the steepest increases — averaging around 9%.

The 72768 ZIP code in the northeast part of the region had the sharpest increase at 15.4% but was among the lowest in price, with a typical home selling for $175,000.

Zoom out: With high mortgage rates and low inventory across the board, buyers are settling down wherever they can find a house within their budget — or sitting on the sidelines, Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari tells Axios.

If home prices in urban areas continue to decrease, we could see a return to the city.

"The cost will outweigh any amenity," Bokhari says.

The bottom line: There were fewer residential building permits in the last half of 2022 than six months earlier, according to the Arvest Skyline report, so supply is down, but demand and price aren't.