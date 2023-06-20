Highland Gravel Classic grinds into town this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Riders at the 2022 Highlands Gravel Classic. Photo: Marvin Winston/RBS PICS

Gear up. The 2023 Highlands Gravel Classic is Saturday.

Why it matters: The Highlands race is the only U.S. qualifier for the Union Cycliste Internationale Gravel World Championships this year, set for Italy in September.

A recent study estimated that all cycling activity in NWA created an economic benefit of more than $159 million in 2022.

Details: The top 25% of race finishers in 10 men's and 10 women's age groups will qualify for the World Championships.

Organizers expect cyclists from 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to compete Saturday for the opportunity to represent Team USA.

Races begin at Fritchie Farms in Elkins at 7:30am.

Context: The 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships was the first UCI-sanctioned gravel race. More than 550 people from around the world participated.

Of note: Gravel cycling may be the fastest-growing segment of the two-wheeled sport as cyclo-cross and gravel bike sales were up 109% between 2019 and 2021.

Worthy of your time: A community gravel ride on Thursday departs from Puritan Coffee & Beer on Dickson Street at 6pm.

An official "shake-out ride" for participants to get familiar with the course happens Friday from 2-4pm at the official race site.

The bottom line: If you've got what it takes to compete, registration is still open.

