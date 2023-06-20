Highland Gravel Classic grinds into town this week
Gear up. The 2023 Highlands Gravel Classic is Saturday.
Why it matters: The Highlands race is the only U.S. qualifier for the Union Cycliste Internationale Gravel World Championships this year, set for Italy in September.
- A recent study estimated that all cycling activity in NWA created an economic benefit of more than $159 million in 2022.
Details: The top 25% of race finishers in 10 men's and 10 women's age groups will qualify for the World Championships.
- Organizers expect cyclists from 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to compete Saturday for the opportunity to represent Team USA.
- Races begin at Fritchie Farms in Elkins at 7:30am.
Context: The 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships was the first UCI-sanctioned gravel race. More than 550 people from around the world participated.
Of note: Gravel cycling may be the fastest-growing segment of the two-wheeled sport as cyclo-cross and gravel bike sales were up 109% between 2019 and 2021.
Worthy of your time: A community gravel ride on Thursday departs from Puritan Coffee & Beer on Dickson Street at 6pm.
- An official "shake-out ride" for participants to get familiar with the course happens Friday from 2-4pm at the official race site.
The bottom line: If you've got what it takes to compete, registration is still open.
