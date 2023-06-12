19 mins ago - Politics

Arkansas governors tweet on Trump indictment

Worth Sparkman
A side-by-side composite photo of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images. Asa Hutchinson; Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump's indictment and its unsealing dominated the headlines last week ahead of him being summoned to appear Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami.

What they're saying: Arkansas' top conservative leaders tweeted about the news:

  • Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president who's been vocal about his distaste for Trump's divisive politics tweeted:
Screenshot: @AsaHutchinson

Meanwhile, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the indictment as an opportunity to swing at the left, tweeting:

Screenshot: @SaraHucabee

Go deeper: Read Hutchinson's full official statement.

