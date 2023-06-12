19 mins ago - Politics
Arkansas governors tweet on Trump indictment
Former President Trump's indictment and its unsealing dominated the headlines last week ahead of him being summoned to appear Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami.
What they're saying: Arkansas' top conservative leaders tweeted about the news:
- Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president who's been vocal about his distaste for Trump's divisive politics tweeted:
Meanwhile, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the indictment as an opportunity to swing at the left, tweeting:
Go deeper: Read Hutchinson's full official statement.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.