Northwest Arkansas weathers gloomy economic forecast

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

One of the state's top economists is cautiously optimistic about trends here and beyond.

What happened: Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, discussed the current tracks of national, regional and local economies with area business leaders Thursday.

Catch up quick: Some key points from Jebaraj's talk:

He predicts the Federal Reserve won't raise rates next week, breaking its 10-time streak.

A caveat, Jebaraj said, is if the Consumer Price Index report due out Tuesday shows inflation isn't slowing as expected.

The U.S. isn't headed for a recession this year, despite inflation, because consumers are still spending money — at a record high in April — and businesses are still hiring.

About 13,000 people moved to NWA in each 2021 and 2022, so multifamily vacancy rates are low and rent amounts aren't likely to drop from their record high.

Between the lines: Jeberaj noted that NWA's office space performs better than the rest of the country.

In April, the U.S. office vacancy rate was 12.9%, an all-time high.

NWA's office vacancy rate was 8.4% at the end of 2022, according to the Arvest Skyline Report.

Yes, but: Jeberaj pointed out that commute times are still comparably short in NWA, so people don't mind going into the office. As the area develops and people buy and build homes farther from the larger cities, office vacancy rates could climb.

What's next: Two groups are set to discuss attainable housing for Northwest Arkansas later this month.