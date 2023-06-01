Try this New Orleans-inspired pub fare in Bentonville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex here. Nosh Nola replaced the gastropub inside Bentonville Brewing, and you shouldn't sleep on it for your next after-work beer.

Nosh Nola has some familiar New Orleans favorites like po' boys and some twists including boudin egg rolls.

Taste test: Try their signature "tocho's" — shareable tater tot nachos smothered in toppings.

I tried the holla popper tots with queso, bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese, muscadine jelly, and the creamy, tangy nosh sauce.

I also had the Cajun cobb salad all to myself — a classic with a kick that's great if you're avoiding the fried stuff.

When and where: 11am-9pm Sunday, 4pm-9pm Monday, 11am-9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11am-10pm Thursday through Saturday inside Bentonville Brewing at 901 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.