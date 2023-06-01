13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Try this New Orleans-inspired pub fare in Bentonville

Alex Golden

A Cajun cobb. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex here. Nosh Nola replaced the gastropub inside Bentonville Brewing, and you shouldn't sleep on it for your next after-work beer.

  • Nosh Nola has some familiar New Orleans favorites like po' boys and some twists including boudin egg rolls.

Taste test: Try their signature "tocho's" — shareable tater tot nachos smothered in toppings.

  • I tried the holla popper tots with queso, bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese, muscadine jelly, and the creamy, tangy nosh sauce.
  • I also had the Cajun cobb salad all to myself — a classic with a kick that's great if you're avoiding the fried stuff.

When and where: 11am-9pm Sunday, 4pm-9pm Monday, 11am-9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11am-10pm Thursday through Saturday inside Bentonville Brewing at 901 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.

