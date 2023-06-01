13 mins ago - Food and Drink
Try this New Orleans-inspired pub fare in Bentonville
Alex here. Nosh Nola replaced the gastropub inside Bentonville Brewing, and you shouldn't sleep on it for your next after-work beer.
- Nosh Nola has some familiar New Orleans favorites like po' boys and some twists including boudin egg rolls.
Taste test: Try their signature "tocho's" — shareable tater tot nachos smothered in toppings.
- I tried the holla popper tots with queso, bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese, muscadine jelly, and the creamy, tangy nosh sauce.
- I also had the Cajun cobb salad all to myself — a classic with a kick that's great if you're avoiding the fried stuff.
When and where: 11am-9pm Sunday, 4pm-9pm Monday, 11am-9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11am-10pm Thursday through Saturday inside Bentonville Brewing at 901 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.