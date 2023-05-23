A Northwest Arkansas guide to last-minute Memorial Day plans

It's not too late to book a weekend trip to mark the unofficial start of summer. Here are three nonstop flights still available out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport that'll have you back in time for work Tuesday.

Of note: Prices are as of Monday morning.

New Orleans — Duck out early Friday and fly out at 3:30pm. Arrive via a direct Breeze Airways flight just in time for a Cajun dinner. Spend the weekend taking in this one-of-a-kind city and be back by Monday morning.

$389 round trip.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Hop on an Allegiant direct flight at 11:15am Thursday and come back Sunday morning. Have a classic, beachy Memorial Day weekend.

$251 round trip.

Orlando, Florida — Head out at 9:10am Friday and have fun at one of this sunny city's theme parks. Return Monday afternoon on a nonstop Breeze flight.

$311 round trip.

Northwest Arkansas is a cool place to stick around for Memorial Day weekend, too. Check out these houses great for a staycation around Beaver Lake that are still up for grabs:

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

This four-bedroom lakefront house in Rogers has a hot tub and pool table for when you're not paddleboarding. Great for the whole family. $511 per night.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Fire up the grill on the 800-square-foot patio at this Rogers home that accommodates up to 10 guests. $329 per night.