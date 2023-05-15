Joe Martin Stage Race action set for this week in Fayetteville

Two racers compete in a photo finish in one of last year's criterium races at the Joe Martin event in Fayetteville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The 46th annual Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race will be Thursday-Sunday in and around Fayetteville.

What's happening: The pro elite men and women (categories 1 and 2) will compete in stages all four days. Amateur riders (categories 3, 4 and 5) will compete Sunday only in criteriums.

Meanwhile, the Bike City Fondo, a new recreational ride for anyone who just wants to cycle, will be Saturday. The endurance challenge with courses covering 30, 65 and 105 miles opens the weekend to would-be competitors.

Compete: Registration for the Experience Fayetteville Criterium will be open for amateurs up to about an hour before race time on Sunday, and anyone can register for the Bike City Fondo until Friday at midnight.

Just for kicks: An "All Wheels Welcome" event is new this year. It'll be noon-4pm Thursday in the city parking lot behind the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center and will include:

A pop-up skate park

Monster tricycle races for all ages

Remote-control car racing

An art bus

Pickleball with the Ozark Adaptive Sports Association

Of note: Sunday’s criterium is the most spectator-friendly stage of the race. Attendees can line the course that winds from Dickson Street to the Fayetteville square to watch the action.

