NorthWest Arkansas Community College is developing new graphic-design and engineering technology programs, with plans to enroll students starting in fall 2024.

Details: The programs build on the school's integrated design lab, which prepares students for careers in product design. The lab aims for "cross-pollination" in related fields, such as graphic and computer-aided design, Elysia Contreras Springer, NWACC's grant director, told Axios.

Driving the news: The school received more than $618,000 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation to help expand the program. The money will largely go toward equipment and faculty, Springer said.

How it works: NWACC's integrated design lab allows students to earn certificates that can be completed solo or alongside other degree programs.