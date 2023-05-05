How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Northwest Arkansas
We've collected some weekend happenings so you can take advantage and have the best possible time.
Be smart: Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
🌮 La Media Luna: DJ Cookin makes a special 5pm appearance at this Mexican restaurant in Johnson, followed by chinelos — traditional costumed dancers — and mariachi music.
🍻 Rendezvous Junction: The Rogers brewery will have a new beer release — strawberry-lime gose — as well as its Mexican lager, micheladas and frozen margaritas. The Los Compas food truck will serve tacos, birria ramen and quesadillas.
🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo Festival: The Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas plays host noon-7pm Saturday at The Jones Center in Springdale with music, dancing and food. Proceeds go toward the organization's scholarship program.
🥃 La Huerta Bar and Grill: The Springdale location is serving 16-ounce house margaritas for $3, bottled beer for $2, house tequila shots for $1 and Patron tequila shots for $5.
👕 La Huerta: The one on College Avenue in Fayetteville is giving away 400 T-shirts — 200 starting at 11am when you pay your bill and another 200 starting at 5pm.
