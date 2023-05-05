How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Northwest Arkansas

Share on email (opens in new window)

We've collected some weekend happenings so you can take advantage and have the best possible time.

Be smart: Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

🌮 La Media Luna: DJ Cookin makes a special 5pm appearance at this Mexican restaurant in Johnson, followed by chinelos — traditional costumed dancers — and mariachi music.

🍻 Rendezvous Junction: The Rogers brewery will have a new beer release — strawberry-lime gose — as well as its Mexican lager, micheladas and frozen margaritas. The Los Compas food truck will serve tacos, birria ramen and quesadillas.

🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo Festival: The Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas plays host noon-7pm Saturday at The Jones Center in Springdale with music, dancing and food. Proceeds go toward the organization's scholarship program.

🥃 La Huerta Bar and Grill: The Springdale location is serving 16-ounce house margaritas for $3, bottled beer for $2, house tequila shots for $1 and Patron tequila shots for $5.

👕 La Huerta: The one on College Avenue in Fayetteville is giving away 400 T-shirts — 200 starting at 11am when you pay your bill and another 200 starting at 5pm.