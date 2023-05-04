It's the most wonderful time of the year. Free outdoor concert and festival season is upon us as the weather warms.

Here's how to join in the fun:

Fayetteville's seasonal First Thursday festival resumes today. The arts and culture event features live music, vendors and group bike rides — all with a different theme — the first Thursday of each month from May to October on the downtown square.

Today's theme is May the Fourth because the festival conveniently falls on May 4. It features an immersive galactic experience and music from Irie Lions, C4 Clarinet Squad and Papa Rap.

The Railyard Live series kicks off Friday with Proyecto Tumbado, DJ Susie Q and Lox Mx and Rodney Block Collective with Pura Coco on Saturday.

Expect concerts every Friday and Saturday night at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers through the end of September, with other special events sprinkled throughout. See a full list of events

Of note: You still need tickets to these shows even though they're free. Reserved tables for four are available for $30.

Catch the second installment of First Friday from 11am-9pm tomorrow on the Bentonville square. This family-friendly event is held the first Friday of each month from April through October and includes vendors, local food trucks and live music.

Live at Turnbow got going in April, and you can venture to Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale the last Thursday of May-September for live music.

Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery are on deck for May 25.

Fayetteville's Gulley Park series starts back June 8 with a performance by John Fulbright.