7 ways to enjoy the arts this spring in NWA
1. Art on display
"In the Stone," a University of Arkansas School of Art ceramics studio exhibition is at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center (April 7–May 30, free).
- The exhibition features ceramics by faculty and post-baccalaureate students.
2. Catch a big-name concert
See hip-hop group The Roots at The Momentary in Bentonville (April 29, $55+ tickets).
Go to a show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion:
- Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and Breland (April 21, $35+ tickets).
- Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet (May 5, $30+ tickets).
- Godsmack with I Prevail and Austin Meade (May 9, $35+ tickets).
- Dave Matthews Band (May 23, $50+ tickets).
- Incubus with Coheed and Cambria (May 26, $36+ tickets).
3. Enjoy free local music at Railyard Live
Shows start at 8pm every Friday and Saturday from May through September at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers.
4. Catch a play
Take in a classic: "Annie" is on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 5–7, $29+ tickets).
Or something more contemporary: "Chicken and Biscuits" is a comedy about sisters' rivalry after their father's death. Find it at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville (April 19–May 14, $10+ tickets).
Tony Award-winning "Hadestown," a story of Greek mythology, will be on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 23–28, $51+ tickets).
5. Peruse handmade works at the Arkansas Pottery Festival
This three-day exhibition and sale at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville will include pottery from more than 50 local creators (May 5–7, free).
6. Go to FreshGrass Festival
This two-day bluegrass and roots music festival at The Momentary in Bentonville will feature headliners like Caamp, Elle King and Mavis Staples (May 19–20, $77–$140 passes).
7. Do something free and family-friendly
First Thursday in Fayetteville and First Friday in Bentonville take place in each of the city's downtown squares and feature live music, pop-up vendors and food.
