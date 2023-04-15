32 mins ago - Things to Do

7 ways to enjoy the arts this spring in NWA

Alex Golden

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform at Fresh Grass in 2021. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

1. Art on display

"In the Stone," a University of Arkansas School of Art ceramics studio exhibition is at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center (April 7–May 30, free).

  • The exhibition features ceramics by faculty and post-baccalaureate students.
2. Catch a big-name concert

See hip-hop group The Roots at The Momentary in Bentonville (April 29, $55+ tickets).

Go to a show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion:

3. Enjoy free local music at Railyard Live

Shows start at 8pm every Friday and Saturday from May through September at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers.

4. Catch a play

Take in a classic: "Annie" is on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 5–7, $29+ tickets).

Or something more contemporary: "Chicken and Biscuits" is a comedy about sisters' rivalry after their father's death. Find it at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville (April 19–May 14, $10+ tickets).

Tony Award-winning "Hadestown," a story of Greek mythology, will be on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 23–28, $51+ tickets).

"Hadestown" takes the stage this spring. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center
5. Peruse handmade works at the Arkansas Pottery Festival

This three-day exhibition and sale at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville will include pottery from more than 50 local creators (May 5–7, free).

6. Go to FreshGrass Festival

This two-day bluegrass and roots music festival at The Momentary in Bentonville will feature headliners like Caamp, Elle King and Mavis Staples (May 19–20, $77–$140 passes).

7. Do something free and family-friendly

First Thursday in Fayetteville and First Friday in Bentonville take place in each of the city's downtown squares and feature live music, pop-up vendors and food.

Get out to First Friday Bentonville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
