Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform at Fresh Grass in 2021. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

1. Art on display

"In the Stone," a University of Arkansas School of Art ceramics studio exhibition is at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center (April 7–May 30, free).

The exhibition features ceramics by faculty and post-baccalaureate students.

2. Catch a big-name concert

See hip-hop group The Roots at The Momentary in Bentonville (April 29, $55+ tickets).

Go to a show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion:

Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and Breland (April 21, $35+ tickets).

Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet (May 5, $30+ tickets).

Godsmack with I Prevail and Austin Meade (May 9, $35+ tickets).

Dave Matthews Band (May 23, $50+ tickets).

Incubus with Coheed and Cambria (May 26, $36+ tickets).

3. Enjoy free local music at Railyard Live

Shows start at 8pm every Friday and Saturday from May through September at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers.

4. Catch a play

Take in a classic: "Annie" is on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 5–7, $29+ tickets).

Or something more contemporary: "Chicken and Biscuits" is a comedy about sisters' rivalry after their father's death. Find it at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville (April 19–May 14, $10+ tickets).

Tony Award-winning "Hadestown," a story of Greek mythology, will be on stage at Walton Arts Center (May 23–28, $51+ tickets).

"Hadestown" takes the stage this spring. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center

5. Peruse handmade works at the Arkansas Pottery Festival

This three-day exhibition and sale at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville will include pottery from more than 50 local creators (May 5–7, free).

6. Go to FreshGrass Festival

This two-day bluegrass and roots music festival at The Momentary in Bentonville will feature headliners like Caamp, Elle King and Mavis Staples (May 19–20, $77–$140 passes).

7. Do something free and family-friendly

First Thursday in Fayetteville and First Friday in Bentonville take place in each of the city's downtown squares and feature live music, pop-up vendors and food.