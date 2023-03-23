XNA saw fewer delayed flights than national average

Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 78% of domestic flights departed Northwest Arkansas National Airport on time in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That's down 4.4% from 82.4% the month prior, per recently released data from the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Yes, but: XNA fared better than the national average, which saw just 69.1% of December's flights depart on time.

That figure generally sits at 75-80% in a typical month, albeit with predictable dips in the busy — and often meteorologically challenging — summer and winter travel seasons.

Driving the news: The real story last December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.

Just 57.3% of Southwest's December flights departed on time nationally, compared to 77.2% for Delta Air Lines, 72.5% for American Airlines and 70.7% for United Airlines.

Southwest's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers that report to BTS.

Yes, but: Indications suggest Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though BTS' data reports lag by about three months.

The airline has promised to update key systems that exacerbated the meltdown and to better communicate with passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled.

What they're saying: "We spend a lot of money on technology and recently put in a new, state-of-the-art maintenance system, a new reservation system and a new human capital workday system," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.

The bottom line: December was just as bad as it seemed, the data show.