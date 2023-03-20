Traveling Arkansas: World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day parade

The longest-running World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrated its 20th gathering in Hot Springs on Friday with 98 feet of green beer, music and fun.

What happened: The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, actor Christopher McDonald, Arkansas-native country singer Justin Moore, the Village People, Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell and even the Mountain Pine High School marching band (Worth's alma mater) were all there.

The big picture: The celebration started with a crazy idea and a few spectators but has turned into a major tourism draw with an estimated 30,000 attendees.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios