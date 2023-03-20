Treat yourself in Bentonville with Markham & Fitz's six-layer chocolate cake

We need to talk about cake.

I recently shared this slice of Markham & Fitz's six-layer chocolate cake. It's topped with ganache and Swiss meringue buttercream frosting made with 70% Dominican Republic chocolate.

This thing is for serious chocolate lovers only. You can order a whole cake online for pickup.

The scene: Maybe you've seen Markham & Fitz's hot cocoa or chocolate bars at shops around NWA, but you really should check out their café at 8th Street Market in Bentonville and treat yourself to a drink or dessert.

They also have dark chocolate crème brûlée, chocolate mousse with almonds and sea salt, and chocolate tarts.

When and where: 12-5pm Sunday, 12-6pm Monday, 12-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 12-10pm Thursday-Saturday at 801 SE 8th St., Suite 45, in Bentonville.