Treat yourself in Bentonville with Markham & Fitz's six-layer chocolate cake
We need to talk about cake.
I recently shared this slice of Markham & Fitz's six-layer chocolate cake. It's topped with ganache and Swiss meringue buttercream frosting made with 70% Dominican Republic chocolate.
- This thing is for serious chocolate lovers only. You can order a whole cake online for pickup.
The scene: Maybe you've seen Markham & Fitz's hot cocoa or chocolate bars at shops around NWA, but you really should check out their café at 8th Street Market in Bentonville and treat yourself to a drink or dessert.
- They also have dark chocolate crème brûlée, chocolate mousse with almonds and sea salt, and chocolate tarts.
When and where: 12-5pm Sunday, 12-6pm Monday, 12-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 12-10pm Thursday-Saturday at 801 SE 8th St., Suite 45, in Bentonville.
