6 bars and breweries to celebrate St. Patty's Day

St. Patrick's Day conveniently falls on a Friday this year, so make your plans now for a boozy celebration of the Irish holiday.

Bentonville Brewing — Starting at 1pm, the brewery will celebrate with green beer, pipers playing the soundtrack to the day and hidden gold coins that can be redeemed for prizes and discounts.

Social Project Brewing Co. in Bentonville — Enjoy $4 Green Social Lites and $5 Green Social Moments Kolschs all day, with live music starting at 7pm.

Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Bentonville — Try limited releases of Irish Coffee Lager and Grasshopper Stout, and hear live music from Southwest Missouri band JrSOAPbox at 7pm.

Dickson Street Pub Crawl in Fayetteville — Pick up your passport from Ryleigh's at 5pm. Then head to participating bars to collect your stamps, which you can turn in for a T-shirt.

Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville — This is a full-on St. Patrick's Day party with Irish music from McCloud's Ceili Band, Irish dancers from Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, $3.17 pints of Boland's Irish Red Ale and a dinner buffet from Penguin Ed's.

Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co. in Rogers — Beer specials and green beer all day, including a new beer, Hop o' the Mornin'.