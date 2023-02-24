University of Arkansas to prep health management workforce

Nursing students now can fast-track their careers with a dual degree at the University of Arkansas.

What's happening: The program, launching this summer, allows nurses to simultaneously earn a doctor of nursing practice and an executive MBA.

The big picture: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 275,000 new nurses will be needed by 2030.

As the workforce expands, so will the need for managers.

The program will prep students for potential roles as chief nursing officers, chief operating officers, chief executive officers, vice presidents or presidents.

Details: Both diplomas can be earned with 63 credit hours — in about three years. Students must also complete 1,000 nursing practice hours in person at a health care facility.

The 11 nursing courses are entirely online.

The bottom line: The price for the MBA is about $50,000 and nearly $15,000 for the DNP.