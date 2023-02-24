30 mins ago - News

University of Arkansas to prep health management workforce

Worth Sparkman

Nursing students now can fast-track their careers with a dual degree at the University of Arkansas.

What's happening: The program, launching this summer, allows nurses to simultaneously earn a doctor of nursing practice and an executive MBA.

The big picture: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 275,000 new nurses will be needed by 2030.

  • As the workforce expands, so will the need for managers.
  • The program will prep students for potential roles as chief nursing officers, chief operating officers, chief executive officers, vice presidents or presidents.

Details: Both diplomas can be earned with 63 credit hours — in about three years. Students must also complete 1,000 nursing practice hours in person at a health care facility.

  • The 11 nursing courses are entirely online.
  • The 11 business courses are online with an in-person requirement one Saturday per month. Students also must complete at least 1,000 nursing practice hours in person.

The bottom line: The price for the MBA is about $50,000 and nearly $15,000 for the DNP.

  • Applications for the first class close April 1.
