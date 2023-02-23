Get in on the specials for Fayetteville Restaurant Week 2023

Margaret's is offering brunch specials this week. Here's a breakfast burrito from the food truck from last summer. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

For all those Fayetteville eateries you've been meaning to test out, this is your week.

What's happening: More than 50 restaurants are offering deals and special menus for Fayetteville Restaurant Week. The event runs through Saturday, with Experience Fayetteville, the city’s tourism arm, coordinating the "tastiest time of year" to support local restaurants.

Here are some some recs to make the most of the city's food culture:

Try a little something

Get free chips and queso with an order of $10 or more at Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop.

Have an imperial hangover burger (it's a doozy with two eggs, cheddar and avocado) for $10 down from the usual $19 at Nomads Southtown.

Or take a dip: Queso fundido is half off at Tula.

Make it a date

Indulge in a three-course dinner of minestrone soup, risotto or pork ragu and bread pudding for $40 from Vetro 1925.

Lambeth Lounge is offering a $20 dinner special for two, including one wood-fired pizza and one appetizer.

Renzo's Pasta and Italian Steakhouse has a $30 special with either a shareable appetizer or dessert, and an entree with a side soup or salad.

Try a $40 three-course meal at Mockingbird Kitchen with options like kale caesar salad, fish and grits or pesto rigatoni with veggies, and buttermilk crème brulee.

Bite into the oldies

Longtime Fayetteville restaurants Theo's, Southern Food Company, Bordinos and East Side Grill will offer throwback menus.

