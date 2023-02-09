Love is in the air, so join in the local fun and spread those warm fuzzies this Valentine's Day.

We're only a week out from V-Day, so now's the time to make a plan — big or small:

🍰 Bring the kids and decorate a fox-shaped cake at Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville | 11am Saturday. Get tickets for $35.

✍️ Learn to write love poems (with a boo or a buddy) at a Two Friends Bookstore workshop at 1pm Saturday in Bentonville. Tickets are $10.

🎶 Have a classy date night at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery with dinner and dancing. The NWA Jazz and More Orchestra will play while you enjoy an open bar with Sassafras wines | Saturday night. Get tickets for $125.

🎤 Sing karaoke and mingle this Sunday at (Sing)les Night at Big Box Karaoke in Fayetteville. Free.

🍷 Celebrate Galentine's Day with a wine class Feb. 13 at King James Wine School. Get tickets for $80.

🍺 You can still participate even if you're over the holiday with a Valentine's Day Sucks Party at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville. Come for the trivia and beer specials. No cover.

🍻 For a relaxed date night, get four craft beers and share birria from Bentonville's Food Truck de El Chefe at Social Project Brewing. Get tickets for 6pm and 8pm on Valentine’s Day for $32.

🍽 And for a more upscale Valentine's dinner, check out the special holiday menus at Theo's Fayetteville ($90 per person), Mermaids ($95 per person), Mirabella's Table ($99 for two people) or Ella's Table ($85 per person).