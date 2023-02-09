Yeyo's in Bentonville has this San Valetin cocktail with mezcal, honey, pomegranate juice, chocolate bitters and cherries. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Valentine's Day is for everyone — not exclusively couples.

So pick up some sweet treats for your sweetheart, your friends, your family — and yourself.

Try these heart-shaped bonbons for $15 from Markham & Fitz or this poet gift box — with a book of love poems, a card and chocolates — that's a collab between Markham & Fitz and Two Friends Bookstore for $50.

Send some love with envelope-shaped cookies or make your own (maybe with the kids) cookies with this DIY kit from Rick’s Bakery.

Impress your date with your mixology skills. Get this kit from Pink House Alchemy for $21 to make the Gimme Some Sugar cocktail.

Indulge in a concoction from Bentonville's Trash Creamery, with vanilla ice cream, raspberries, waffle cone pieces, marshmallow cream and pink sprinkles.

You can't go wrong with wine and flowers. Pick up a bottle and an arrangement for $70 from Sassafras Vineyard and Winery.

Pro tip: Check Little Bread Company in Fayetteville. We couldn't confirm they'll be available this year, but in the past they've made some hilariously suggestive cookies.