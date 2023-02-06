How to observe Black History Month in NWA
February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate Black culture and the achievements of Black Americans.
Here's how you can take part:
Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo — The event, hosted by Music Moves, will feature screenings from Black filmmakers, followed by Q&A panels. Take in live music from artists such as The Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo.
- Feb. 17 at Fayetteville Town Center and Feb. 18 at George's Majestic Lounge.
- Get a weekend pass for $75.
Art on the Bricks — This month's installment of the downtown Rogers series has pop-up art highlighting Black History Month. This is a collaboration with creatives from throughout NW Arkansas.
- 4:30-7:30pm Thursday.
Night Out with NWA NAACP — Local artist Markeith Woods will be special guest for the social gathering.
- 7pm Feb. 13 at Art Ventures in Fayetteville.
