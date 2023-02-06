How to observe Black History Month in NWA

February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate Black culture and the achievements of Black Americans.

Here's how you can take part:

Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo — The event, hosted by Music Moves, will feature screenings from Black filmmakers, followed by Q&A panels. Take in live music from artists such as The Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo.

Feb. 17 at Fayetteville Town Center and Feb. 18 at George's Majestic Lounge.

Get a weekend pass for $75.

Art on the Bricks — This month's installment of the downtown Rogers series has pop-up art highlighting Black History Month. This is a collaboration with creatives from throughout NW Arkansas.

4:30-7:30pm Thursday.

Night Out with NWA NAACP — Local artist Markeith Woods will be special guest for the social gathering.