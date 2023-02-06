2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to observe Black History Month in NWA

Alex Golden
Illustration of the state of Arkansas lit by red, green and yellow lights.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate Black culture and the achievements of Black Americans.

Here's how you can take part:

Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo — The event, hosted by Music Moves, will feature screenings from Black filmmakers, followed by Q&A panels. Take in live music from artists such as The Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo.

Art on the Bricks — This month's installment of the downtown Rogers series has pop-up art highlighting Black History Month. This is a collaboration with creatives from throughout NW Arkansas.

  • 4:30-7:30pm Thursday.

Night Out with NWA NAACP — Local artist Markeith Woods will be special guest for the social gathering.

  • 7pm Feb. 13 at Art Ventures in Fayetteville.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more