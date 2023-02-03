1 hour ago - Things to Do
Arkansas Music Pavilion's summer 2023 live music lineup
Warmer weather will bring live music outside.
Here's a concert update with shows that have been announced for the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer:
- Dave Matthews Band — Tuesday, May 23. $50-$150. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17.
- Fall Out Boy with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Carr — Tuesday, July 11. $25-$130. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.
- Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean — Thursday, Aug. 10. $35-$190. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.
