Arkansas Music Pavilion's summer 2023 live music lineup

Fall Out Boy is coming to Rogers. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Warmer weather will bring live music outside.

Here's a concert update with shows that have been announced for the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer:

  • Dave Matthews Band — Tuesday, May 23. $50-$150. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17.
  • Fall Out Boy with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Carr — Tuesday, July 11. $25-$130. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.
  • Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean — Thursday, Aug. 10. $35-$190. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.

Go deeper: See the full lineup so far

