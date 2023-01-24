36 mins ago - Things to Do

Summer shows announced for Arkansas Music Pavilion

Alex Golden

Nickelback is coming to NWA. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has been teasing more shows coming to Rogers this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday for:

  • Pantera with Lamb of God — Tuesday, Aug. 15, $40-$150;
  • Beck and Phoenix — Friday, Aug. 18, $45-150;
  • Kidz Bop — Saturday, Aug. 19, $30-$60;
  • Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert — Thursday, July 20, $40-$150;
  • Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard — Thursday, July 27, $55-$170.

Tickets are already on sale for recently announced concerts, including:

  • Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet — Friday, May 5. $30-$85;
  • Incubus with guests Coheed and Cambria — Friday, May 26. $36-$100.

Go deeper: See the full lineup so far and get tickets.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more