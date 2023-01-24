Nickelback is coming to NWA. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has been teasing more shows coming to Rogers this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday for:

Pantera with Lamb of God — Tuesday, Aug. 15, $40-$150;

Beck and Phoenix — Friday, Aug. 18, $45-150;

Kidz Bop — Saturday, Aug. 19, $30-$60;

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert — Thursday, July 20, $40-$150;

Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard — Thursday, July 27, $55-$170.

Tickets are already on sale for recently announced concerts, including:

Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet — Friday, May 5. $30-$85;

Incubus with guests Coheed and Cambria — Friday, May 26. $36-$100.

Go deeper: See the full lineup so far and get tickets.