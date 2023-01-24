36 mins ago - Things to Do
Summer shows announced for Arkansas Music Pavilion
The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has been teasing more shows coming to Rogers this summer.
Tickets go on sale Friday for:
- Pantera with Lamb of God — Tuesday, Aug. 15, $40-$150;
- Beck and Phoenix — Friday, Aug. 18, $45-150;
- Kidz Bop — Saturday, Aug. 19, $30-$60;
- Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert — Thursday, July 20, $40-$150;
- Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard — Thursday, July 27, $55-$170.
Tickets are already on sale for recently announced concerts, including:
- Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet — Friday, May 5. $30-$85;
- Incubus with guests Coheed and Cambria — Friday, May 26. $36-$100.
Go deeper: See the full lineup so far and get tickets.
