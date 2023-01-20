1 hour ago - Things to Do

Get ready to gravel grind in NWA

Worth Sparkman
A photo of a long gravel road.

A stretch of gravel road in New Mexico. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

For seasoned cyclists who get "off road" or those who just aspire to, registration for the 2023 Chinkapin Hollow Gravel Grinder is open.

What's happening: The annual race will be Oct. 28 on sections of U.S. Forest Service roads that are normally off limits to cyclists.

Details: There will be three race distances:

  • 42 miles
  • 63 miles
  • 109 miles featuring 77% unpaved roads and 5,490 feet of elevation change

All races start and end at Lake Wedington, west of Fayetteville. The 109-mile and 63-mile courses include stretches in Oklahoma.

