How to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Photo illustration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a collage of torn paper and abstract shapes containing his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photos: Stephen Chernin/Stringer, Mario Tama, Dia Dipasupil, Bettmann, Don Uhrbrock/Getty Images

The NWA Martin Luther King, Jr. Council will honor King's legacy this weekend.

Here are a few ways you can participate and commemorate the late civil rights leader:

  • Youth engagement program: University of Arkansas athletes will host the kids event starting at 9:30am Monday at the university's HPER building.
  • Freedom March: The gathering celebrates King's sacrifices for civil rights, justice and freedom. Kicks off at 11am Monday at MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road in Fayetteville.
  • Vigil: This year's event will include remarks from students and U of A chancellor Charles Robinson, a performance by the Inspirational Chorale and a Q&A with Cornel West, a professor, philosopher, author and activist. It begins at noon Monday at the university's Faulkner Center for Performing Arts.

See a full schedule.

Bonus: Take the kiddos to the "I Have a Dream Storytime" at Bentonville Public Library for stories and songs that celebrate unity, peace and kindness from 11:15-11:45am Saturday.

