How to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Northwest Arkansas

The NWA Martin Luther King, Jr. Council will honor King's legacy this weekend.

Here are a few ways you can participate and commemorate the late civil rights leader:

Youth engagement program: University of Arkansas athletes will host the kids event starting at 9:30am Monday at the university's HPER building.

Freedom March: The gathering celebrates King's sacrifices for civil rights, justice and freedom. Kicks off at 11am Monday at MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road in Fayetteville.

Vigil: This year's event will include remarks from students and U of A chancellor Charles Robinson, a performance by the Inspirational Chorale and a Q&A with Cornel West, a professor, philosopher, author and activist. It begins at noon Monday at the university's Faulkner Center for Performing Arts.

Bonus: Take the kiddos to the "I Have a Dream Storytime" at Bentonville Public Library for stories and songs that celebrate unity, peace and kindness from 11:15-11:45am Saturday.