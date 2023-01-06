Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on Pelosi's desk starts Monday
The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.
State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease.
- It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9.
- Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday.
Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot.
The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.
- On Dec. 21, prosecutors added an eighth charge of civil disorder.
- Defense attorneys used this to argue for more time to prepare but were ultimately denied.
