Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on Pelosi's desk starts Monday

Richard Barnett, a supporter of former President Trump, sits in the office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.

State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9.

Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday.

Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot.

The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.