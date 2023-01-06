34 mins ago - Politics

Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on Pelosi's desk starts Monday

Worth Sparkman
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021

Richard Barnett, a supporter of former President Trump, sits in the office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.

State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot.

The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.

