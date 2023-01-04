5 mocktails to sip in NWA for Dry January
It can be difficult to find creative and delicious non-alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants.
Context: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January, a campaign started by a British charity in 2013 to encourage a boozy break.
Why it matters: Studies suggest that even a temporary commitment to sobriety can lead to improved health and fewer drinks in the future, the Washington Post reports.
- It's a short enough stint that it's doable, but a long enough duration to form new habits and notice changes that could make you want to drink less in the long run.
By the numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that 14.2% of Arkansans reported drinking excessively in 2021, compared to 17.3% of adults nationwide.
Here are some sips to enjoy in NWA this Dry January:
- The Salt Bee — Salted honey, rosemary and lemon at Pressroom.
- The Rosita — Rosemary syrup, coconut cream and lime juice with a rosewater spritz at Leverett Lounge.
- Sparkling Ginger Lemonade — Lemon juice, simple syrup and ginger beer at Maxine's Tap Room.
- Cranberry Mule — Cranberry juice, lime juice and ginger beer at Bordinos.
- Lapsang Apple Cider — Apple cider and lapsang souchong tea leaves at Theo's Rogers.
