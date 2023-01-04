It can be difficult to find creative and delicious non-alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants.

Context: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January, a campaign started by a British charity in 2013 to encourage a boozy break.

Why it matters: Studies suggest that even a temporary commitment to sobriety can lead to improved health and fewer drinks in the future, the Washington Post reports.

It's a short enough stint that it's doable, but a long enough duration to form new habits and notice changes that could make you want to drink less in the long run.

By the numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that 14.2% of Arkansans reported drinking excessively in 2021, compared to 17.3% of adults nationwide.

Here are some sips to enjoy in NWA this Dry January: