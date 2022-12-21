The orecchiette. There were not leftovers. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year.

We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.

Alex's top five of 2022:

Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.

Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.

Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.

The 120 Tapas Bar — I had charcuterie for breakfast here and left with no regrets.

Leverett Lounge — It's classic Fayetteville funky and doesn't skimp on the flavor.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth's top five of 2022 in no particular order: