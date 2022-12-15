State health officials recommend Arkansans get their seasonal flu shots immediately as influenza cases, hospitalizations and deaths are higher than usual, reflecting a nationwide trend.

By the numbers: A total of 64 people in Arkansas died of the flu between Oct. 2 and Dec. 10, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department also reported 920 flu-related hospitalizations, including 145 for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 10.

Context: The state counted one flu death and 26 hospitalizations this time last year. It's also seeing some of the highest levels of respiratory illnesses, including the flu, in the country, according to the CDC.

State of play: The recent data is not unprecedented, but in line with what health officials see at the peak of a severe flu season, Joel Tumlison, medical director for immunizations at the health department, said Wednesday during a call with reporters. Flu season generally peaks in January or February.

It's too early to say whether this high-activity stretch represents the season's peak.

The big picture: This year's outbreak — the worst in over a decade — has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, underscoring how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

Threat level: High hospitalization levels for the flu and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations are a concern, Tumlison said. The state reported that 263 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase from 155 four weeks earlier.

"The high level of respiratory virus cases has not exceeded the capacity of our facility at this time," Washington Regional Medical System president and CEO Larry Shackelford said in a news release from Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. "[B]ut the 'tripledemic' of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could make this winter a challenging one if people do not take precautions."

Be smart: Tumlison assures that flu season hitting harder earlier in the season is no less reason for those who haven't already gotten a flu shot to do so now, noting the season typically runs through May.